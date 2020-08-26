Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.64. Cyclopharm has a 52-week low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of A$1.73 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million and a P/E ratio of -31.63.

Get Cyclopharm alerts:

In related news, insider James McBrayer 1,015,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th.

About Cyclopharm

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.