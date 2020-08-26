Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) to “Outperform”

Nippon Carbon (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NCRBF opened at $31.70 on Wednesday.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

