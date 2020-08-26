Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,121,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.07. 20,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.