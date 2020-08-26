Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000.

IJK stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.93. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

