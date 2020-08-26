Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. 28,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.