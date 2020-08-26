Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,902. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.