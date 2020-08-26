Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,339.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,838 shares of company stock worth $9,876,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 2.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

