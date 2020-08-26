Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 359,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,503. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.