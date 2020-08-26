Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,755 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

EOG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 24,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,543. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.