Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,022 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,527. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.