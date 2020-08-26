DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228,163.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $228,163.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitbox. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.05603744 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049166 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, Bitmart, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

