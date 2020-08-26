DATA (DTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $435,364.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Huobi and Ethfinex. DATA has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $435,364.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, UEX, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

