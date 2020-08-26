DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.94 or 0.05604855 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049032 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.