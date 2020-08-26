Datum (DAT) Hits One Day Volume of $55,898.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $55,898.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.05684382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.