Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.39% of Chubb worth $222,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb by 162.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. 1,472,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

