Davis Selected Advisers Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.89% of U.S. Bancorp worth $494,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.