Davis Selected Advisers Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after buying an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Humana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,780,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 16.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,464,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.73. The company had a trading volume of 503,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.62. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. CSFB boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

