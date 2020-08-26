Davis Selected Advisers Has $464.94 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $464,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. 2,974,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,996. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

