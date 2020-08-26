Davis Selected Advisers Has $62.18 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,364 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.