Davis Selected Advisers Has $621.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 3.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.81% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $621,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 3,219,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

