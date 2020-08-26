Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,280,279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,761 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 5.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.78% of Applied Materials worth $984,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. 5,942,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,239. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

