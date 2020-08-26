Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 7,998 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $52,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,048,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,063,000 after acquiring an additional 538,767 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,873. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

