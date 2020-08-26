DecentBet 1-Day Volume Hits $2,966.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. DecentBet has a market cap of $268,896.64 and $2,966.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.05612518 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049553 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

