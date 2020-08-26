DecentBet Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $360,657.21 and $3,951.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.05585118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

