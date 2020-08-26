DECOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $11,766.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001135 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,563,998 coins and its circulating supply is 53,456,429 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

