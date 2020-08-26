Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 2nd

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GRCYU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile

