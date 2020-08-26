Delphy (DPY) One Day Volume Tops $1,051.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $791,291.94 and $1,051.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.73 or 0.05602834 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.