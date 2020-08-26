Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00007369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,964,887 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

