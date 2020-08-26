Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $761,334.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00007203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,966,438 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

