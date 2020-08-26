Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DEQ opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a one year low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a one year high of €27.54 ($32.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

