DIA Price Tops $2.92 on Top Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One DIA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00025529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights.

Buying and Selling DIA

