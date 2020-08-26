Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 28.1%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK)’s stock price rose 28.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 916,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,200% from the average daily volume of 70,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

About Diagnos (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

