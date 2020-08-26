Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SRB Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

FANG opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

