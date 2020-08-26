Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

DKS stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 19,243,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,271. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

