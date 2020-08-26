Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $49.00. The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 103402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

