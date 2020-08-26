Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $804,140.65 and $1.15 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $59.40 or 0.00517805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01671990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00195210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00153933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,538 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.