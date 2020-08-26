Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DMS opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.