Diligence (IRA) Market Capitalization Tops $10,237.89

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. Diligence has a total market cap of $10,237.89 and $253.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003026 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com.

Buying and Selling Diligence

Diligence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

