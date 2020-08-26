Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $173.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00024366 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003893 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

