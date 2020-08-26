Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Shares Down 1.4%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 18,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 49,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.82% of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

