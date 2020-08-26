Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Discovery Enterprises (CVE:DCY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Discovery Enterprises shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 20,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $977,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08.

Discovery Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:DCY)

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc, an exploration stage company, explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Galaxy property comprising seven mineral claims and two crown-granted mineral claims covering approximately 90 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

