DMarket Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

