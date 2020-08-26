Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

