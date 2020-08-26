Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.