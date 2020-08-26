Dragon Coins Hits Market Cap of $10.53 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $610.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01666671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00194722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

