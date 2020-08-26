DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $14.14. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 10,224 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 353.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 387,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 302,107 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 0.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,085,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter worth $242,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

