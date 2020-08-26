DubaiCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,261.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $216,279.86 and $3,261.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

