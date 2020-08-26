Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0905 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,875,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

