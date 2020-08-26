Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,176 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 198,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,471,000 after buying an additional 32,018 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,939,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $598,312,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

