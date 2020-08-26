Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.63. 3,562,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,802,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $4,305,747.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,764,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.